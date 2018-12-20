Paris Hilton is keeping her engagement ring

By Bang

Paris Hilton plans on keeping her $2 million engagement ring, following her split from Chris Zylka.

The 37-year-old DJ and socialite broke off her engagement to actor Chris last month, and has now claimed that although the relationship is over, she'll be keeping ahold of the 20-karat $2 million pear-shaped diamond sparkler that he proposed to her with.

Speaking during an appearance on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM radio show, Paris said: "The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity. I love how social media has basically become a new form of money. It's pretty sick."

And when asked by Jenny if she got to keep the ring, Paris added: "Yes. Diamonds are a girl's best friend."

The former 'Simple Life' star got engaged to the 'Leftovers' actor during a romantic ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, during the New Year's weekend in January.

But after the romance ended last month, Paris isn't rushing back into the dating scene as she's too busy focusing on herself.

She said: "I'm amazing. I am busy being a boss-babe, running an empire. That is all I have time for. I barely have time for myself, let alone anything else. I am not even thinking about [dating] right now. I am literally so busy. I hardly have time to see my own family, let alone do that. I am so happy. I just love my life. My advice is to always be happy and feel good about yourself - because life is truly too short."

Meanwhile, Paris previously admitted she thought her marriage to Chris was going to be her own version of a "Disney" happy ending.

She said: "I'm doing really good. I'm just really having my me time. I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard. It was this whirlwind romance and I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realised after time that it wasn't the right decision."