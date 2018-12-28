Paris Hilton: My engagement ring was free

By Bang

Paris Hilton claims her engagement ring was "free", so she won't be giving it back to former fiance Chris Zylka, as he didn't pay for it.

The 37-year-old DJ and socialite was gifted a lavish $2 million 20-karat diamond ring by former fiancé Chris Zylka when the pair got engaged at the start of this year, and recently revealed she plans on keeping the sparkler despite the couple calling time on their romance last month.

And now, Paris has said she won't give the ring back to the 'Leftovers' star even if he asks for it, because he didn't actually pay for it himself, and was instead gifted it by the jeweller.

When asked by TMZ.com if she would give Chris back the ring, she said: "It's mine."

And when asked if that meant she forked over the $2 million asking price, she added: "It was free."

Her comments come after she previously insisted she would be keeping the ring, as the jeweller got "millions of dollars" in free publicity thanks to her social media posts about the sparkler.

She said: "The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity. I love how social media has basically become a new form of money. It's pretty sick."

And when asked if she got to keep the ring, Paris added: "Yes. Diamonds are a girl's best friend."

The former 'Simple Life' star got engaged to 33-year-old Chris during a romantic ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, during the New Year's weekend in January.

But after the romance ended last month, Paris isn't rushing back into the dating scene as she's too busy focusing on herself.

She said: "I'm amazing. I am busy being a boss-babe, running an empire. That is all I have time for. I barely have time for myself, let alone anything else. I am not even thinking about [dating] right now. I am literally so busy. I hardly have time to see my own family, let alone do that. I am so happy. I just love my life. My advice is to always be happy and feel good about yourself - because life is truly too short."