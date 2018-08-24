Paris Hilton too busy to get married

By Bang

Paris Hilton's mother insists her daughter has only delayed her wedding to Chris Zylka because she is so busy.

The 37-year-old socialite was set to wed fiance Chris Zylka in November but it was recently revealed they have now delayed their nuptials until November, however her mother, Kathy Hilton, insists there is no cause for concern.

Asked about the delay in her daughter's wedding, she told TMZ: "She's promoting her fragrance right now and her new skin care and literally she does not have the time right now.

"They're very nice, we were with them just recently and they seem to really enjoy each other's company."

And Kathy insisted neither her DJ daughter nor the 33-year-old actor have been having second thoughts about tying the knot.

Asked if either of them had cold feet, she said: "I don't think so, I really don't think so.

"[Was it a pre-nup issue] No."

Despite making some last-minute changes to the date, the blonde bombshell is still planning to host the wedding ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Paris was initially keen to have a "winter princess" wedding because she wanted it to reflect Chris' proposal on the ski slopes of Aspen, Colorado, back in January.

A source previously said: "Paris loves a party and wants this one to be the most memorable yet. She is planning to have icicles everywhere. It will be a real winter wonderland."

However, that theme may now need to be scrapped as it'll be too hot in May.

Regardless of what theme the couple go for, it's likely that fans will get to catch a glimpse of the wedding as the former 'Simple Life' star recently admitted she and Chris - who got engaged at the beginning of this year after almost two years together - have received multiple offers for a reality show about their preparations for their big day, the ceremony itself and the aftermath.

She said: "We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe."