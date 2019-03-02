Passengers change: Jacqueline out, Parineeti in!

By Sanskriti Media

Jacqueline Fernandez disembarked from The Girl On the Train remake and got on to Chashme Baddoor 2. Sources have confirmed to us that Parineeti Chopra has got on board the train now. For a while Jacqueline was on board the film, but date issues have made her drop the project.

“Yes, Parineeti has been confirmed as the lead in the film because Jacqueline had other assignments. Jacqueline was keen to do a comedy after Judwaa 2 and it is a film which is more up her alley. Farhad Samji who wrote the dialogues for the initial remake directed by David Dhawan, will take on the role of the director in the sequel which is also being bankrolled by Viacom 18 which had produced the remake in 2013. Incidentally Jacqueline’s Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsee Pannu was the heroine of the first part,” says a source.

The Chashme Baddoor in 2013 starring Ali Fazal, Siddharth and Divyendu Sharma with Taapsee by director David Dhawan was a remake of the classic film of the same name in 1981 by Sai Paranjpye starring Farooque Shaikh and Deepti Naval.

Meanwhile on the The Girl On The Train remake, Parineeti will play the character that Emily Blunt played in the Hollywood film. Casting is still on for the characters played by Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux and Rebecca Ferguson. The film is about a girl who takes a train every day and is undergoing depression. But what she sees one day changes her life.

The Girl On The Train remake will be driven by Ribhu Das Gupta who had earlier directed TE3N is now busy with the shoot and edit of his series on Bard Of Blood for Netflix. The series has smooch operator Emraan Hashmi as a spy and Kirti Kulhari as the love interest and is being bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.