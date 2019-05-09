Patrick Schwarzenegger hopes future bro-in-law Chris Pratt will 'protect him'

By Bang

Patrick Schwarzenegger is pleased that his sister Katherine is marrying Chris Pratt because he can "protect him."

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star - who plays the half-human, half-Celestial leader of the Guardians Star-Lord in the superhero film - is engaged to marry Katherine Schwarzenegger and her brother is over the moon that the actor is joining the family because it means he can save him from danger given the strong characteristics he's picked up on screen.

Asked if he's pleased Katherine, 29, is engaged to Chris, Patrick told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Of course! He's the best!

"He's honestly such a great guy, so I'm happy for my sister that's all you want as a brother, to have your sister happy and have that someone great. I hope he protects me at all costs."

Katherine - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - has thrown herself head first into wedding planning because she and Chris, 39, are hoping to be husband and wife by the end of the year.

A source said recently: "She's very much in wedding planning mode.

"She's excited and really enjoying the process. Her mom is very involved and helping her figure out all the details. They are doing it together but Maria is overseeing a lot of it.

"They have been back and forth on potential dates and making sure that everyone that they want to have come can come.

"They both have big families and a lot of people they want to include. They know they want it to be before the end of the year. Chris wants Katherine to have whatever she wants and is letting her take the reins on planning. He wants to make sure it's the best day of her life."

This won't be the first time Chris has tied the knot as he was previously married to Anna Faris, with whom he has six-year-old son Jack, from 2009 until 2018.