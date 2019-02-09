Paul Wesley is married?

By Bang

Paul Wesley has reportedly tied the knot with his partner Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating since June 2018.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star is believed to have gotten married to his girlfriend in secret according to reports, after pictures of the pair wearing matching rings on their ring fingers surfaced online this week.

According to Us Weekly magazine, the couple were spotted out in New York on Thursday, where 36-year-old Paul was wearing a simple gold band, whilst health coach Ines sported a large diamond ring.

As of the time of writing, neither of the couple - who were first spotted together in June 2018 - have confirmed the news, but the pair are notoriously private about their love life, as they rarely talk about their romance, and are yet to walk a red carpet together.

The reported marriage comes after Paul split with his 'Vampire Diaries' co-star Phoebe Tonkin in October 2017, after having dated on and off for four years since September 2013.

At the time of their final split, a source said: "The relationship just ran its course. They are still good friends."

And the marriage would come as the second for the 'Killer Movie' star, who was previously married to his co-star in the 2008 flick Torrey DeVitto from April 2011 to July 2013.

Meanwhile, Paul previously said he knew 'The Vampire Diaries' - on which he played Stefan Salvatore - would "take off" because "vampires were very popular", but he insisted he "doesn't really think about" his heartthrob status.

He said in 2013: "I had an idea it would take off the way it did because I knew that vampires were very popular, and I knew of [creator] Kevin Williamson's work, so I had an inkling that this would do well - I just didn't know just how well!

"To be honest, I think its endearing and sweet, but I don't really think about it too much."