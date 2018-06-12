PC’s long and short of Krrish 4

While Priyanka Chopra will be seen after three years in a Bollywood flick, next year in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat, after having been seen last in the 2016 film Salute, she has booked a date in 2020 with Hrithik Roshan for the film Krrish 4.

Producer-director Rakesh Roshan has confirmed that PC will be a part of Krrish 4 but does not know what the length of her role will be. “Priyanka’s role will be decided once the writers come out with the script. Priyanka is keen on a good longish role because it is a franchise that she has been part of.

PC may not be part of Don 3 which is another franchise that she has been an integral part of earlier and actors do not ideally want to lose out on such films because they are guaranteed of a sure-shot opening,” informs our source.