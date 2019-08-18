Peter Andre gives wife Emily £40k car for birthday

By Bang

Peter Andre treated his wife Emily to a new £40,000 white Range Rover for her 30th birthday.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker wanted to make sure the doctor's 30th was one she'd never forget so splashed out on a lavish white Range Rover, which he had decorated with balloons and a red bow, as a special gift from him to her.

He wrote in her card: "You don't need your passport now open the door.

"Dear Emily, hope you enjoy your 30th birthday gift. It took a lot of originality and I really really hope you love it. Love you forever Peter xxxx. (sic)"

In a video shared to Instagram, Peter opened the front door and Emily peeped her head around the frame, she then gasped before she hid her face, dropped the card and said: "What on earth?"

Although Emily was kept in the dark about her surprise present, Peter had been planning the car "for months" with car dealer Paolo Bragalone.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 46-year-old reality TV star uploaded a video of the vehicle outside of the drive and wrote: "Happy 30th Birthday Emily

"So it all started with this awesome guy helping get this car from the factory on this day.... swipe across to see (sic)"

He then uploaded a clip of him preparing her tea and said: "So it all starts with a cup of tea in bed," before he panned to two Dior gift bags from their children Amelia, five, and Theodore, two, and a card from him titled "Ems."

Once Emily had locked eyes on her brand new motor, she couldn't wait to get a closer look and ran across to it and plonked herself in the driver's seat.

She said: "I thought you'd forgotten my birthday! Thank you, oh my God, can I give you a cuddle now? Thank you so much!"

While Peter's wife will be whizzing around in a new Range Rover, his ex-spouse Katie Price - with whom he has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12 - is currently trying to avoid being declared bankrupt.