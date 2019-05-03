Peter Mayhew, who portrayed Chewbacca in 'Star War' dies

By AFP

Actor Peter Mayhew, who won over fans worldwide as the Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the blockbuster "Star Wars" movies, has died at the age of 74, his family announced on Thursday.

Mayhew died on Tuesday at his home in Texas, surrounded by loved ones, the family said in a statement released on the actor's Twitter account.

"Peter was the man behind the mask of Chewbacca in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, episode 3 of the prequels, and in the New Trilogy," the statement said.

"He fought his way back from being wheelchair-bound to stand tall and portray Chewbacca once more in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'."