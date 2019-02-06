Pink thanks family as she receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Bang

Pink thanked her family as she was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 'What About Us' hitmaker was joined by her husband Carey Hart and their son Jameson, two, and daughter Willow, seven, as her sidewalk tribute was placed next Jackie Chan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's in Los Angeles.

During her speech, the 39-year-old pop superstar praised her husband for being her "muse" and hailed their two children her "stars", who she wouldn't "shine" without.

She said: "Thank you to my fans - you guys make it matter. Thank you for coming.

My husband - he's so cute.

"He's my muse and if he didn't p**s me off all the time I'd have not much to say.

"I wouldn't be standing up here if it wasn't for you. Never change. My children - you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you."

The 'Trouble' singer admitted it was a "surreal" moment and shared how her father's advice to always be true to herself has got her where she is, which made receiving Hollywood's top honour all the more "meaningful" to her.

She said: "This is surreal. It has been a trip lately thinking back over the course of this career I've somehow managed to have.

"I signed my first record deal 23 years ago ... and I'm only 23-and-a-half so that's crazy.

"It's been two decades and it's been meaningful and it's been awesome.

"Today for me is a celebration of something that my dad taught me.

"And that is 'to thine own self be true' ... There is a power in believing in yourself -- you may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest or the tallest or the funniest or the most talented ... if you're stubborn and you don't give up and you work really hard -- no one else can ever be you. Today is an absolute honour. Today proves that."

Pink's friend Ellen DeGeneres gave an emotional speech at the unveiling ceremony, in which she praised the 'So What' hitmaker for being a "great mother" and "setting an example" of how to be a "strong" independent woman to her daughter.

She said: "One of my favourite things about Pink is what a great mother she is to her two children.

Photos: AFP

"She's not just raising her daughter Willow, she's setting an example for her daughter on how to live in this world as a strong, independent woman who respects herself and others."

Former motocross star Carey, 43, also shared some pictures from the day on his Instagram account, and wrote: "Such a cool experience watching wifey get her star on Hollywood walk. Proud of you baby."