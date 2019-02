By AFP

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa on Sunday bested a crowded field of female talent to take home the Grammy for Best New Artist.

The synth-pop star beat out fellow Londoner Jorja Smith along with rising pop singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha and the enigmatic R&B performer H.E.R.

Lipa's breakthrough came in 2016 with her first global hit "Hotter than Hell," which she followed with "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)," which busted into the US Billboard Hot 100.