Prernaa is back, finally!

Prernaa Arora is set to announce three films before the weekend. The producer of films like Rustom, Padman, Toilet EK Prem Katha and Pari is set to make the announcements marking her comeback after a breief setback with her films being embroiled in controversies.

Prernaa has been one of the most prolific producers in the film industry today but then, controversies have snatched away three films from her hands. Kedarnath which is now with Ronnie Screwvala, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and the soon to release Fanney Khan both of which now are being bankrolled by T Series.

Ask her how does it feel to be a surrogate mother to three films and says, “Yes, but I have learnt my lessons. Films are not a rainbow even though they are made in colour. It is about being right in black and white, putting every contract properly to paper,” she admits.

“I am in a very happy space now and announcing three films,” she says. “When there are problems it is best to work and take ownership with learning and understanding. I am announcing three films now - one of them is a film with a social message called Ganith, then there is an action film followed by one more subject,” reveals the producer.

While there has been a buzz about two project announcements from Prernaa about a Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor film there are also rumours about her having signed Parineeti Chopra for another. “You will have to wait till Friday,” is all she offers.

