Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan thank world for celebrating their wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thanked "all those gathered in Windsor" and "those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world" who joined them to celebrate their marriage.

The newlyweds - who will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - tied the knot on Saturday at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and the nuptials were watched by millions of people around the globe. In the UK alone 18 million people - a quarter of all Britons - tuned in on their televisions to see the American actress join the British royal family.

The happy couple have now released a statement via Kensington Palace's social media channels to show their gratitude to everyone who watched them get wed and the people who came to Windsor, England, to cheer them on.

The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding.

"They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world."

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have also released three official photographs from their special day which were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

One image shows the couple with all of their page boys and bridesmaids, which included four-year-old Prince George and three-year-old Princess Charlotte - who are the children of Harry's older brother and heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine.

The accompanying tweet read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding [sic]"

After the fairytale ceremony Harry and Meghan and their guests

enjoyed a reception at Frogmore House in Windsor which featured a DJ set by Sam Totolee, who previously entertained the guests at the wedding of Duchess Catherine's sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews.

Stars in attendance included James Corden and his wife Julia, George Clooney and his spouse Amal, Idris Elba and Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice - the daughters of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.