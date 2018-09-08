Prince Harry and Meghan are 'eager to start a family'

By Bang

According to a report, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are "eager to start a family".

The 33-year-old Prince and the former 'Suits' actress - who tied the knot at St Geroge's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May - are currently focused on their public service, but in the long-term, they both have ambitions to start a family.

An insider explained: "They wanted to hit the ground running after their marriage to focus on their charitable interests and Meghan is really looking forward to representing Her Majesty on her first major Commonwealth tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand."

Meghan, 37, retired from acting prior to her wedding, but she's relishing the challenge of her new role.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She really is taking the new job part of her role seriously having meetings with Palace staff and learning about the Commonwealth so she can support Harry in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador."

Despite their jam-packed schedules, the loved-up couple are already looking forward to the prospect of becoming parents.

The insider added: "Harry is tactile and protective of his new wife. He is completely besotted and nothing would make him happier if they were starting a family."

Last month, it was reported that Meghan felt "absolutely broken" by the drama created by her father Thomas Markle.

Thomas, 74, didn't attend Meghan's wedding earlier this year, but he has been outspoken about his daughter and her relationship with Prince Harry.

A source previously said: "Meghan is absolutely broken by the drama with her father. There's no way she can have a relationship with him or even reach out to him to stop him from speaking.

"She knows he'll record the conversation and sell it. She has high anxiety wondering if this will go on forever."