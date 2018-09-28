Prince Harry and Meghan to make first trip to Sussex

By Bang

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are to make their first official trip to Sussex since they became the Duke of Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry, 34, and 37-year-old Meghan were bestowed the titles by Queen Elizabeth II - Harry's grandmother - after they wed on 19 May 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and they will make their trip to Sussex, South East England, on October 3.

A statement released by Kensington Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make their first official visit to Sussex on 3rd October. In West Sussex they will see the historic Sussex Declaration and open the University of Chichester Tech Park. In East Sussex they will visit the Royal Pavilion, the Survivors Network and Peacehaven Youth Centre.

Photo: Reuters

"The Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Sayers Croft Trust Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground on Tuesday 2nd October."

Following their visit to Sussex, the newlyweds will embark on their first royal tour, leaving Britain on October 16 and returning at the beginning of November meaning they will miss Harry's father Prince Charles' 70th birthday festivities.

In celebration of the milestone, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is reportedly arranging a special concert and dinner at Buckingham Palace on October 25, although Charles' actual birthday isn't until November 14.

Harry and Meghan's trip will include visits to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga, and on the day of the concert they will be in Tonga.