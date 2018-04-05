Prince Philip recovering after surgery

Prince Philip is "in good spirits" after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

The 96-year-old royal - who is the husband of Queen Elizabeth II - went under the knife on Wednesday for the planned procedure, which came after he had been suffering with hip pain for about a month.

And now, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh is awake and "comfortable" following the surgery, but said he would be staying in hospital for a few days until he is fully recovered.

In a brief statement, the Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits."

Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday ahead of the operation.

A statement at the time read: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow.

"Further updates will be issued when appropriate."

Philip's surgery comes after he was forced to skip Royal Maundy Service at Leicester Cathedral last week because of his hip pain, which sparked fears about the royal's health.

He was named in the order of service, but a palace spokesperson said at the time: "The order of service was printed some weeks ago when it was hoped the Duke would be able to take part.

"His Royal Highness has since decided not to attend."

In May last year, Prince Philip announced his retirement from royal duties, which followed decades alongside his wife Queen Elizabeth, and attending events to support his own charities and organisations.

The next month, he was admitted to King Edward VII hospital after suffering an infection from a pre-existing condition.

However, officials tried to downplay the seriousness of the situation, describing it simply as "a precautionary measure".

On August 2, Prince Philip - who has been married to the Queen since 1947 - completed his final solo engagement, reviewing a Royal Marines parade outside Buckingham Palace, which he did in his capacity as Captain General of the corps.