Prince Philip writes letter of apology to crash victim

By Bang

Prince Philip has written a letter of apology to the woman who broke her wrist in his car crash last week.

The 97-year-old royal has told Emma Fairweather he is "deeply sorry" after his Land Rover crashed into a Kia she was travelling in last week, causing her to suffer a broken wrist.

In a letter obtained by the Sunday Mirror newspaper, Philip wrote: "I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads."

Philip - who is the husband of Queen Elizabeth II - then went on to explain that the bright sunlight made it difficult for him to see her car, and insisted that under "normal conditions" the accident wouldn't have happened.

He continued: "I have been across that crossing any number of times and I know very well the amount of traffic that uses that main road. It was a bright sunny day and about three in the afternoon, the sun was low over the Wash. In other words, the sun was shining low over the main road. In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dersingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences."

The royal says he was "somewhat shaken" following the crash, which caused his Land Rover to flip onto its side, and apologised for the injury Emma had suffered.

He wrote: "I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured. As a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to Sandringham House by a local Police Officer. I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury.

"I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience."

Emma - who was in the car with her friend Ellie Townsend and Ellie's nine-month-old son - says she "appreciates" the apology.

She said: "He's tried to give an explanation so I appreciate that, whether I agree with it or not. It is a difficult letter to write - to know what would be the right thing to say without making me more upset."