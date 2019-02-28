Prince William and Kate visit Northern Ireland

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Empire Music Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Photos: Reuters
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit a community football project run by the Irish Football Association at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Reuters)
Photos: Reuters
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets wellwishers as she arrives to visit the Irish Football Association in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (AFP)
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge visits a community football project run by the Irish Football Association at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (AFP)
Prince William visits a community football project run by the Irish Football Association at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (AFP)
Photo: AFP