Prince William and Kate visit Northern Ireland

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Empire Music Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Photos: Reuters

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit a community football project run by the Irish Football Association at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Reuters)

Photos: Reuters

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets wellwishers as she arrives to visit the Irish Football Association in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (AFP)

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge visits a community football project run by the Irish Football Association at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (AFP)

Prince William visits a community football project run by the Irish Football Association at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (AFP)

Photo: AFP