Princess Charlotte joins brother George's private school

By Bang

Princess Charlotte has enrolled into her brother Prince George's private school Thomas's Battersea and will start in September.

The four-year-old royal - the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - has attended Willcocks Nursery in Kensington, West London, since last January but will start at Thomas's Battersea in Wandsworth, South West London, in four months' time.

Simon O'Malley, headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, said: "We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Prince George, six, has attended the school for two years - having enrolled when he was four years old - and has cost his parents £38,575 in fees alone thus far.

However, Charlotte will set the duke and duchess back £18,915 a year as there is a small discount applied when a family enrols a second child at Thomas's Battersea.

The school prides itself on providing a "busy, thriving and purposeful" environment which offers a "rich and broad curriculum" as well as plenty of after school activities, such as fencing, philosophy, gardening and pottery.

Despite what it has to offer, George wasn't keen on his new school when he first joined.

Mum-of-two Louise Smith said of a conversation she had with Prince William shortly after George started at the school: "It was really exciting meeting William.

"He told me he'd just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn't want to go. Sounds a bit like mine, really."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will no doubt be sad to see Charlotte leave Willcocks Nursery as they were said to impressed with the teachers there.

A source said: "They chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte's education and they were impressed by the team who work there."

Prince William has special nickname for Princess Charlotte

Prince William calls his daughter Princess Charlotte 'Mignonette', which means "small, sweet and delicate" or "cute" in French.

During a recent royal visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Duchess Catherine took their four-year-old daughter and her two brothers Prince George, five and 13-month-old Prince Louis to explore Catherine's 'Back to Nature' garden at the event.

In a video shared by Kensington Palace, the royal is seen asking his eldest son George as he swings on a rope swing: "What would you give it out of 10? How many marks out of 10 would you give it - 10 being the highest?"

George then replies: "Twenty!"

William jokes in response: "Twenty out of 10? That's pretty good. I think mummy's done well."

Photo: Bang

Then, referring to Charlotte, William says: "Mignonette? Give me a push."

'Mignonette' is derived from the French word 'mignon' which means meaning "small, sweet and delicate" or "cute".

William, 36, isn't the only one who has a nickname for Charlotte, and earlier this year it was revealed that Catherine, 37, has an adorable name for her daughter.

A Belfast blogger named Laura-Ann brought her son - also named George - to meet Kate and shared the entire encounter on her Instagram Stories

In the footage, Catherine says to the toddler: "Hello, what's your name? Hi George, what a cool name you've got, and you look very smart in your bow tie. It's very nice to meet you."

When Laura-Anne mentions she has another son Catherine enquires how old he is and when the blogger reveals he's four the royal says: "Oh, he's the same age as Lottie."