Princess Eugenie 'knows what she wants' her wedding to look like

Princess Eugenie knows "exactly what she wants" from her upcoming wedding, and already has most of the big day planned out.

The 28-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - will marry Jack Brooksbank on October 12, and whilst the wedding is still a few months away, her mother Sarah has said the princess has everything planned out and ready for her big day.

Sarah said: "Eugenie is very controlled, she is so sorted. She knows exactly what she wants."

And the 58-year-old Duchess of York - who is also mother to Eugenie's older sister Beatrice - is a big fan of her daughter's fiancé, whom she dubbed as a "bringer of light".

Speaking on UK TV show 'The One Show', Sarah - who is also known as Fergie - said: "Jack is an amazing bringer of light and he brings joy."

Sarah's comments come after Eugenie herself revealed she's trying not to worry too much about every tiny detail being perfect.

She said: "I'm not stressed at all. It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

And whilst she won't give away too many details, the princess says her wedding will be plastic-free, in keeping with the life she and Jack lead.

She said: "My whole house is anti-plastic now - and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well."

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that Eugenie and Jack's wedding - which will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle - will be attended by 1,200 members of the public, with lucky guests being chosen by public ballot.

A Buckingham Palace statement announced: "The couple are delighted to announce an opportunity for 1,200 people from across the United Kingdom to be invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share the experience of their special day.

"The attendees will view the arrival of the congregation and Members of the Royal Family, listen to a live broadcast of the Marriage Service and watch as the Bride and Groom depart St George's Chapel at the end of the ceremony."