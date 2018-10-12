Princess Eugenie royal wedding: Prince George, Princess Charlotte get royal wedding roles

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be among the pageboys and bridesmaids at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Five-year-old George and 3-year-old Charlotte, the elder children of Prince William and his wife Kate, will join children including 7-year-old Savannah Phillips, 6-year-old Isla Phillips and 4-year-old Mia Tindall - all great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II - and Theodora Williams, 6-year-old daughter of pop star Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Williams.

Buckingham Palace said Wednesday that Eugenie has asked elder sister Princess Beatrice to be her maid of honor. The best man will be Thomas Brooksbank, the groom's brother.

Photo: AFP

Prince Charles

Mother of the bride, Sarah, Duchess of York (L) and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York. (AFP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Anne

Britain's Prince Michael of Kent (R) and Britain's Princess Michael of Kent.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, (L) and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, (R) and their son James, Viscount Severn.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (2L), Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (2R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex take thier seats inside St George's Chapel ahead of the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. (AFP)

Parents of the groom Nicola and George Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. (AFP)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Philippa Matthews (Middleton) (C), James Middleton (CR), the siblings of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Pippa's husband James Matthews (CL) arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (AFP)

Cara Delevingne

Sarah, Duchess of York, mother of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York, arrives to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (AFP)

Poppy Delevingne (C) and Charles Delevingne. (AFP)

Socialite Heather Kerzner (C) arrives to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor.

Demi Moore

Ellie Goulding

Chelsy Davy

British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams (C) arrives with his wife US actress Ayda Field (R) to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor. (AFP)

British model Naomi Campbell (L) arrives to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (AFP)

James Blunt (R) arrives with his wife Sofia Wellesley. (AFP)