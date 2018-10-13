Princess Eugenie's wedding dress shows off scar

By Bang

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress was designed to show off the scar down her spine which she has as a result of surgery to fix a curve in her spine when she was 12.

The 28-year-old royal tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday, and her choice of gown featured a personal touch that paid tribute to her battle with scoliosis - which is a curvature of the spine.

Eugenie underwent surgery to correct her spine's curve when she was 12, and has been left with a long scar down her back, but rather than cover up the permanent mark, she opted for an open back dress which showed off the scar, in the hopes of honouring those who had helped her and inspiring others with the condition.

The dress - which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos - was a long-sleeved ivory gown with a flowing train, folded shoulders, and a low back, and the royal chose not to wear a veil, accessorising with the Greville Emerald tiara which she borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Eugenie had hinted at the meaning behind having her scar on show when she spoke to ITV's 'This Morning' prior to her wedding, as she had planned a "lovely way" to pay tribute to other scoliosis sufferers.

She said: "I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."

On top of the revealing back, the gown was also adorned with a number of symbols that are meaningful to Princess Eugenie as motifs.

A statement from the Royal Family read: "The symbols are a Thistle for Scotland acknowledging the couple's fondness for Balmoral, a Shamrock for Ireland as a nod to the Bride's Ferguson family, the York Rose and ivy representing the couple's home."

Princess Eugenie also donned diamond and emerald drop ear-rings which are a Wedding gift from the Groom, as well as satin peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia.

Photo: AFP