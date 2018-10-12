Princess Eugenie 'scared' about wedding

By Bang

Princess Eugenie admits she is "scared" about her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, which will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday.

The 28-year-old royal is set to tie the knot with fiancé Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday and admits she is hugely nervous about the big day.

She shared: "It's nerve-wracking and a bit scary and all the things that come with getting married, but at the end of the day you get to marry the person you love. And you're [Jack] going to be at the end of the aisle, and I'm going to be running towards you!"

Eugenie and Jack met at exclusive Swiss ski resort Verbier in 2010 and she admits it was "love at first sight" when they locked eyes on each other.

Speaking about how she felt at the time, she added: "I think I rang my mum that night and said, 'I've met this guy Jack.' I remember being like 'I really, really like this guy. I really want him to like me too', and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and that was it, 'right, he likes me.'"

And Jack thinks Eugenie has been "incredible" with all the wedding planning.

He told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "She's been incredible, she has the ability to do a million things at once in her brain, including working as well as organising everything to do with the wedding."