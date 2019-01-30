Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' intimate wedding

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wanted an "intimate" wedding so shunned the traditional 1000-strong guest list for their Indian nuptials.

The 'Quantico' actress tied the knot with the 'Jealous' hitmaker two months ago but the pair shunned the traditional guest list for an Indian wedding, which usually sees around 1000 people attend, and instead kept it intimate with just 200 of their family there.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (30.01.19), she said: "It was just three days. One Indian ceremony and one Western-Christian ceremony. And one day of pre-rituals which we have in the Hindu wedding. Usually Indian weddings are like 1,000 people at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families. We wanted to keep it super intimate, just family."

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actress previously admitted she never had a "plan" for how she wanted her wedding to look but it "melted [her] heart" when Nick suggested two ceremonies in India to celebrate their different backgrounds.

She explained: "Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day. But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be. It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."

And the couple are proud their wedding was a "religious mash-up" of "beautiful" traditions from their respective backgrounds.

She added: "I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up. We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalised them in a way that made sense for us. It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra marked their two-month anniversary with a party with friends and family in Belmont, North Carolina on Sunday.

And Nick's brother Joe made an appearance too as his band DNCE headlined the event.

Priyanka had previously admitted their wedding was "all tears" and very emotional.

She said: "It was all tears. All tears. I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life."

Whilst Nick added: "The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."

