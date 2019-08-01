Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not rushing to have kids

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas aren't rushing to have children, because they both want to keep focusing on their careers for as long as they can.

The happy couple tied the knot in December last year, and whilst they definitely "want kids" together, sources have said they're not making it a "priority" right now, because they both want to keep focusing on their careers for as long as they can.

An insider said: "Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it's not a priority. Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success the couple is conscious [of] how much time the tour takes up."

Nick, 26, and the 36-year-old 'Quantico' star want to let their family grow naturally rather than setting up a specific timeframe in which to have children, and aren't "putting pressure" on themselves to start their family right now.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the source added: "Nick and Priyanka haven't been putting pressure on having kids. They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing."

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers star Nick previously said he was keen to become a father, but wouldn't say how soon he expected to welcome his first child.

He said: "I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age.

"And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."

And in another interview last month, Priyanka said she wanted to leave behind a "legacy" for her children.

She said: "I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something. I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.'"