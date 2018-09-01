Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas take in Guadalajara

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a whistle stop 24-hour historical tour of Guadalajara, Mexico.

The newly-engaged jet setting couple took in the sights of the Mexican city in less than 24 hours, having travelled from Cabo San Lucas earlier that day. The pair were seen enjoying a meal together in the popular resort city, staying at the oceanfront hotel One and Only Palmill, before jumping on a plane and heading to the Acre Baja.

A source said: "They held hands as they walked the property and asked lots of questions. They ate a long leisurely lunch at Flora Farms where they learned about the local produce and farm to table cuisine. They were smiling and laughing with the staff and seemed excited to learn."

The happy couple then headed off to Guadalajara in a private jet.

The insider added to E! News: "They were in and out very quickly but enjoyed their time."

Nick and Priyanka recently confirmed their engagement with sweet matching posts on Instagram.

Nick captioned the image: "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love ... Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter (sic)"

Whilst Priyanka wrote: "Taken.. With all my heart and soul ... The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings (sic)"

The couple then jetted off to Mumbai to celebrate their engagement with their friends and family.

During their time in India, they visited St. Catherine's orphanage, where Priyanka danced with one of the residents whilst Nick treated a whole group of them to a rendition of the Jonas Brothers' track 'Lovebug'.

Sharing a video on her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote: "12 years of knowing these girls and they get all love struck by the #lovebug... thank you @nickjonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine's orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I'll see you next time (sic)"