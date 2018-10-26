Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to wed in December?

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly get married in India in December.

The couple - who got engaged in July after just a few months of dating - are reportedly planning to tie the knot in India before the end of the year.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "The wedding is happening in India in December."

It was previously revealed the couple plan to "blend traditions" from their respective cultures on their big day.

A source said in September: "They really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them.

"Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it's a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about."

The 36-year-old actress is excited about starting a family with Nick as soon as they are married.

An insider said "They have amazing chemistry and can't wait to have kids. They are going to wait till after the wedding to start trying. But it's definitely on the agenda."

And Priyanka recently admitted she thinks the couple - who had a traditional Roka ceremony in Mumbai in August - need to "catch up" with her friends when it comes to having children.

She said recently: "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God, I need to catch up!' "

The 'Baywatch' actress says their pledge to get married has brought them even closer together, saying they now feel more like ''family''.

She said: ''I'm excited. It's a very different feeling. I never realised that having a boyfriend and having a fiance are completely different.

''It just feels different. There's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different.''