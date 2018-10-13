Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas want to marry 'sooner rather than later'

By Bang

The 36-year-old actress has been planning her wedding to the 26-year-old singer "for a couple of months" and the big day is suspected to be at some point next year.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Priyanka and Nick are ready to tie the knot sooner than later. The couple has had an accelerated relationship, and are very comfortable with one another.

"Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day.

"Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year."

The 'Jealous' hitmaker proposed to the 'Quantico' actress in July and she admitted their pledge to get married has brought them even closer together, saying they now feel more like "family".

Priyanka previously said: "I'm excited. It's a very different feeling. I never realised that having a boyfriend and having a fiance are completely different.

"It just feels different. There's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different."

Though the couple had only been dating for a few months when they got engaged, they had known one another for some time and the star revealed they bonded over their shared love of "family and faith".

Priyanka - who starred in the 2017 'Baywatch' movie - explained: "We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."