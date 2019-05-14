Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner celebrate Mother's Day with Jonas family

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner spent their first Mother's Day with their husbands Joe and Nick Jonas' and their mother, Denise Jonas.

The 36-year-old actress - who married Nick, 26, in a lavish ceremony last December - shared a snap of herself enjoying the day with 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie, 23, their mother-in-law Denise Jonas and third member of the Jonas Brothers band Kevin, 31, along with his wife Danielle Jonas and their children Valentina, two, and five-year-old Alena.

She captioned the photo: "Family first ... Mother's Day celebrations ... to my mom @madhumalati And all the amazing mothers who have been incredible influences in my life. Thank you and I'm so grateful ... just tell ur mom you love her ... give her a hug. Feel the love. Miss u mom (sic)"

The 'Baywatch' star also paid tribute to her own mother, Madhu Chopra, in a slideshow of photos of the two of them taken on her wedding day.

She wrote: "This year's #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house! @madhumalati @mamadjonas

"No number of thank yous will ever be enough to match the love I get from these two. I love you both so so much! Biiiiiiig hug! (sic)"

Photos: Instagram

Nick also shared a heart-warming tribute to his mother, sharing a picture of the pair captioned: "Don't know how you had the patience to deal with us four crazy boys, but you did it and made it look easy. I am so grateful and honored to be your son. I love you so much. (sic)"

Joe, 29, shared a post dedicated to both his wife - who he married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding on May 1, officiated by an Elvis impersonator - and his mother, posting a snap of the pair cuddled up to each other with Instagram filters on their faces.

He wrote: "My Love & The best Mom ever Happy Mother's Day!! (sic)"