Priyanka Chopra: Confidence is most important

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra says confidence is far more important than looks but slated the unreal "standard of beauty" in this world.

The 'Quantico' star - who is married to singer Nick Jonas - has come to realise that "looks aren't everything" and instead it is more important to be confident and the "ability to do your job to the best of your capabilities".

She said: "In the world we live in, the standard of beauty is not really real. And that's something that we have done to ourselves. I think I realised what all it takes to actually look the way we do on magazine covers and the work we do. That's when I realised looks aren't everything, it's the confidence with which you walk into a room, it's the ability to do your job to the best of your capabilities."

And the 36-year-old actress says water is "truly the elixir of life".

She added to People magazine: "The way that I take care of my skin is to make sure to moisturise every day. I take off all my makeup before I go to bed, and it doesn't have to be really difficult. I think hydration is extremely important, drinking as much water as you can. That is truly the elixir of life."

Priyanka previously opened up about the key to a long-lasting relationship, which she says is "trust" and "respect".

She said: "Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don't mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life. Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours. Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That's respect, and that's incredible to have."