By Bang

Priyanka Chopra doesn't believe in love at first sight but says you can have an instant attraction to someone.

The 'Baywatch' star - who married Nick Jonas last year after a whirlwind romance - insists she doesn't believe in instant love but definitely agrees that love is something you should fall hard and deep into.

Speaking to ELLE UK in a video posted to Twitter, she said: "I do not believe in love at first sight. I feel like you can have attraction at first sight but I think love takes a second. When it comes to love, you just need to go all in anyway. You can't always control yourself, you just have to ride the wave. My favourite thing about love is feeling a sense of security; love is like a hug - a warm hug."

Priyanka feels she married a "feminist" in Nick and she is so grateful to be with someone that is so "self-assured" as a person.

She said: "I married a feminist. He's not afraid to use the word and I love that. One of the big moments when I thought, 'Oh, this guy is different,' was early on when we were on a boat with friends. I had a meeting to go to and kept saying, 'If someone gives me a reason to cancel, I will.' He pulled me aside and said, 'Listen, I see that you want me to tell you to cancel, but I won't. You've worked hard to be where you are. I'll take our friends for dinner and wait for you. When you're finished, come back and join us.' ... I don't think I've ever been with someone who is self-assured enough for me to be in the spotlight and for him to be OK with it. As women, we're normally the ones who have to say, 'Yeah, I can move that appointment,' or 'What you did at work today was amazing.' That's what made Nick so different."