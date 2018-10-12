By Bang

Priyanka Chopra feels "different" now she's engaged to Nick Jonas and didn't expect that would be the case.

The 'Jealous' hitmaker proposed to the 'Quantico' actress in July and she admitted their pledge to get married has brought them even closer together and they now feel more like "family".

Priyanka told E! News: "I'm excited. It's a very different feeling. I never realised that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different.

"It just feels different. There's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different."

Though the couple had only been dating for a few months when they got engaged, they had known one another for some time and the 36-year-old actress revealed they bonded over their shared love of "family and faith".

She said: "We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."

Her comments echoed similar sentiments that 26-year-old Nick recently expressed.

He said: "I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us was our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those.

"They are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I'm excited to start our lives together."

Meanwhile, Priyanka - who began dating Nick in May - recently spoke of her wish to start a family within the next decade.

She said: "I am a very 'live in the today,' maximum 'live in the next two months' kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."