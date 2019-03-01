Priyanka Chopra film puts Aamir’s Osho webseries in cold storage

By Sanskriti Media

Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan were in talks for the Osho biopic by Shakun Batra. Aamir took a long while to decide what he wanted to do. Alia also had some meetings with Aamir regarding the same and no one breathed a word about the plans.

Now sources say that the show may not go ahead after Priyanka Chopra has given a nod to play Ma Anand Sheela in a Hollywood film directed by Oscar winter Barry Levinson.

“The Aamir and Alia Bhatt starrer web show was an idea based on a book by Ma Anand Sheela called Don’t Kill Him. But it does seem that the show idea has gotten killed after Priyanka’s signing on for the Levinson film. Shakun who was supposed to do that project is now working on another project which will take him a while to develop,” informs a source.

The makers of the Netflix show also had an issue with Bhagwan Rajneesh aka Osho’s followers asking for permission to be sought. The Osho International Foundation has put out a public notice stating that, “use of any intellectual property rights owned by the foundation requires prior authorisation from the Foundation. Various copyrighted books and audio-video recordings of Osho including Autobiography of a Spiritually Incorrect Mystic and Glimpses of Golden Childhood etc cannot be used by anyone without authorisation.”

The Foundation had clearly stated that any filmmaker wanting to make anything on the life of Osho should first seek their permission to do so. The controversial Godman’s brush with Bollywood includes the likes of Late Vinod Khanna, late Parveen Babi and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

It will still be interesting to see if the OTT major pursues the idea after PC’s film comes out. Incidentally Aamir Khan pulling out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic also put paid to PC's plans to star in that film.