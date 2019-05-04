Priyanka Chopra Jonas among the most impactful Asians in the World!

By Sanskriti Media

She was on Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list, followed by Variety Magazine's Power of Women - LA Impact list and later desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ energies in directing her influence towards social change was recognised by People Magazine when they featured her in their "25 Women Changing the World" list.

The international icon is now part of Gold House’s second annual A100 list of the most influential Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in American culture.

Gold House is an exclusive collective of pioneering Asian founders, creative voices, and leaders dedicated to systematically accelerating the Asian diaspora’s societal impact while enhancing the community’s cultural legacy.

PC will rub shoulders with Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh, the Korean boy band BTS, celebrity chef Samin Nosrat, Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen, WME’s Theresa Kang-Lowe and Amazon Studios’ Head of Television Albert Cheng, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, comedian Ali Wong and U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the A100 List that embraces the pinnacles of integrative cultural achievement to unify not only the Asian diaspora but all communities.

Also joining Priyanka on the list is Mindy Kaling, who is co-producer on her next venture which marks Priyanka’s foray into Hollywood production.