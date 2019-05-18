Priyanka Chopra never asked Sophie Turner for spoilers

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra has "never asked" Sophie Turner for 'Game of Thrones' spoilers because she didn't want to cause "stress" for her sister-in-law.

The 'Baywatch' actress didn't want to cause any "stress" to her sister-in-law - who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO series - so has always avoided the subject around her because she wouldn't have wanted to be put in a similar position with her own work.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I'm an actor, I understand the stress around it.

"I've never asked, because I wouldn't want to put her in that position."

While Priyanka - who is married to Nick Jonas - didn't ask for 'Game of Thrones' spoilers, Sophie recently admitted she'd told her new husband, Joe Jonas, how the show ends.

She said: "I've just told Joe. But he's so mad at me - he loves the show! Well, I have to tell someone, otherwise I'll burst."

And the 23-year-old beauty revealed the 'Sucker' hitmaker had to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before he was allowed to visit her on set.

She said: "He was on set for most of [filming the final season], so he kind of figured [the ending] out. He had to sign an NDA."

And Sophie also revealed the Jonas Brothers singer had to have the camera lens on his phone covered up, in order to prevent him from taking sneaky pictures of the filming.

She added: "He had to have full photo approval on set, his camera was covered up, everything."

But despite the lengths bosses went to to prevent Joe from talking, Sophie doesn't think he'd be able to keep it to himself.

She quipped: "You can give him a call, he'll probably tell you everything."