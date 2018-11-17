Priyanka Chopra’s mom confirms Jodhpur

By Sanskriti Media

Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra’s mother was spotted in the royal city of Jodhpur. It has been rumoured for quite a while that the Mehrangarh Fort and then later the Umaid Bhavan Palace was the location where Priyanka Chopra was to get married to Nick Jonas.

Nick and Priyanka had gone there earlier to spend some time at a friend’s birthday party and then took time off to book the Umaid Bhavan palace as the location for their wedding which is slated to take place between November 30 and December 2.

Confirming Jodhpur as the location, Madhu Chopra that the city of palaces was their top priority when it came to conducting the wedding than any far-off location in Europe or elsewhere in India.

“This is our most favourite city, we’ve left the entire nation and chosen this city,” she says as she landed in Jodhpur a few days ahead to finalise a few things for the wedding.

Quiz her on more details on the wedding and she says, “You see the wedding yourself, what do I say in this!”

Priyanka and Nick have bene making more news ever since Priyanka Chopra had her bridal shower and Nick had his gift of electric scooters for his groomsmen which includes Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth as well.