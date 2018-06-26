Priyanka Chopra’s mother couldn’t get time with Nick!

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra not been able to spend much time with Nick Jonas and the lady is unhappy. Also, having turned producer with Priyanka’s movie projects, she has been taking an active interest in her professional life, but PC wants to try and keep her private life a little more private.

So, after a dinner, PC decided to move off with boyfriend Nick Jonas to Goa. Nick had earlier visited Priyanka’s house for the housewarming and stayed there rather than book a hotel.

"We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn't get the time to know him that well," says Madhu Chopra.

While Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt also visited PC’s house to meet Nick Jonas, Parineeti who is Priyanka’s cousin accompanied her and Nick on a vacation to the rainy beaches of Goa, the state of beaches in India.

While Nick and PC have not admitted to their relationship openly as yet, the two are definitely making heads turn and await official information from the lovebirds.