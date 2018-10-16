Priyanka Chopra’s next launches in London

By Sanskriti Media

A few things on Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink that was officially launched on Saturday. The films heroine Priyanka Chopra, director Shonali Bose and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur were spotted on the streets of London commencing the shoot of the film.

Priyanka Chopra who is playing a mother to a teenager pretty early in her career and at a time when she is not married and does not even have a kid, was beaming as she was rehearsing her lines on the streets of Old Blighty.

“The working title of the film is called The Sky Is Pink. The makers have been asked to change the title because it is too English for the Indian audiences,” we are informed.

“Priyanka shares screen space along with Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in the movie which is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary. Zaira plays the character of Aisha Chaudhary in the film and is playing Priyanka’s daughter after having played Aamir Khan’s daughter in Dangal. Zaira is 17 years old now. It is indeed brave of PC to pick this role at a time when Bollywood actresses shun from even playing mother to a toddler,” says a source close to the film.

The Sky is Pink is also bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and is being directed by Shonali Bose of Amu fame.