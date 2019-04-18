Priyanka Chopra's Sophie will clash with Salman!

By Sanskriti Media

So what is Priyanka Chopra could not be in Bharat? Someone from her soon to be family will be sharing marquee space with Salman Khan when the Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bharat sees the light of the projector in the first week of June.

Pitted opposite Bharat on June 7 is the Sophie Turner starring film Dark Phoenix which sees her in the eponymous role. The film is another offshoot from the movies emerging out of the X-Men stable.

"Sophie plays Jean Grey who starts miraculously getting superpowers which end up corrupting her and makes her into a Dark Phoenix. Jennifer Lawrence who was the highest paid actress in 2015 and 2016 will be sharing screen space with Sophie in the film which will release around the time when Sophie gets married to Joe Jonas, Priyanka's brother in law and the brother of Nick Jonas," informs our source.

It can be recalled that Priyanka Chopra had to opt out of Bharat because of her impending engagement and marriage with Nick Jonas and was replaced by Katrina Kaif. And it is rather poetic that Sophie will be on the silver screen at the same time when Bharat releases.