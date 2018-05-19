Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams arrive for royal wedding

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York wait in the chapel ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. (AFP)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and Meghan Markle's friend, Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney (2L) holds bridesmaids hands as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel. (AFP)

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wait in the chapel for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (AFP)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor. (Reuters)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Reuters)

Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Kent (L) and Britain's Katharine, Duchess of Kent (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Princess Eugenie of York (L), Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, (C) and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario (AFP)

Princess Anne (AFP)

Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R), at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor

Abigail Spencer (L) and Priyanka Chopra

Photo: AFP

Meghan Markle's friend, US actor Gabriel Macht and wife Jacinda Barrett. (AFP)

Britain's Sarah, Duchess of York, arrives for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

US actress Gina Torres arrives for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Former England rugby player Jonny Wilkinson and his wife Shelley Jenkins arrive for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Former British Prime Minister John Major (CR) and his wife Norma (CL) arrive for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Meghan Markle's friend, US tennis player Serena Williams (L) and her husband US entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Prince's Harry's friend, British singer Joss Stone (R) arrives for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Tom Inskip and his wife Lara Inskip. (AFP)

British parasport athlete Dave Henson (R) arrives for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Chelsy Davy (C) arrives for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Guests are pictured as they arrive inside the Chapel ahead of the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

George Clooney (R) and his wife British lawyer Amal Clooney (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (AFP)

Amal was stunning in a mustard dress. (AFP)

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (AFP)

Prince Harry's cousins Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, and Kitty Spencer and their mother Victoria Aitken (2R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor. (AFP)

(AFP)

David Beckham (R) arrives with his wife Victoria for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (AFP)

Carol Middleton and Michael Francis Middleton arrive for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Cressida Bonas arrives for the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

American media mogul Oprah Winfrey was among the first celebrity guests to arrive at the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

A host of stars are expected to attend the nuptials in the picturesque British town of Windsor, where Queen Elizabeth's grandson will marry the American actress.

Photo: AP

Tom Inskip arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain. (Reuters)

Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (Reuters)

British actor Idris Elba (R) arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre. (AFP)

Sir Keith Mills and his wife Maureen Mills arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle . (Reuters)

Prince Harry's Uncle Charles Spencer, Earl Spencer (3R) arrives with his wife Karen Spencer, Countess Spencer (2R) for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (AFP)

Argentine photographer and model Delfina Blaquier and Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras pose on arrival for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor. (AFP)

Flowers adorn the front of the organ loft inside St George's Chapel for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, in Windsor. (AFP)

Royal fans gather on the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London. (AP)