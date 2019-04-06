Priyanka is recruiting! Wanna join her?

By Sanskriti Media

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one smart entrepreneur. The actress has found a way to grow her app Bumble Bizz and is looking to use it to hire her global team. Chopra Jonas and her team are looking for her next marketing assistant in India, who will work on the star’s upcoming film The Sky is Pink. Chopra Jonas is also looking for a production intern in the US to support upcoming projects with her production company, Purple Pebble.

“This right here is one of the many reasons why I find my app to be such an exciting idea,” said Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also a partner and investor in it. “It opens the doors to multiple opportunities and gives you a chance to make unique connections based on your specific needs. When I identified the need for these positions in my team, it was only logical to look at the app to begin the search for the right candidate. I’m eager to see how this plays out and I’m looking forward to making new connections through this initiative.”

Over the next few weeks, Chopra Jonas and her team will connect with a number of app users seeking the available positions and will narrow the search to their top candidates. In India, the selected candidates will join her global team to work on the set of the stars upcoming film, The Sky is Pink.

Chopra Jonas just last week launched a special on YouTube titled “If I Could Tell You One Thing,” which gives viewers an intimate look at her life and invites them along for conversations with three extraordinary women.

While on the hiring, are you on Bumble?