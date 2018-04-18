Priyanka joins Salman in Bharat; Salman joins Aayush in London

It was a case of reunions this week. Salman Khan could not be kept away from brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Even as Aayush started his third schedule of the film Loveratri for director Abhiraj Minwala in London, Salman Khan was quick to reach London and join him, but not on the sets of the film that he is producing.

He went to London to shoot for Bharat which is being produced by his brother in law Atul Agnihotri.

“A lot of paperwork had to be done because of the ongoing blackbuck court case, but Salman managed to reached London and join Aayush there. The only difference is that he is shooting for Bharat now. Salman reached London late on Monday night and few steps of a dance number were picturised on him,” says a source.

Add to that Priyanka Chopra is now officially on board the film - her first Bollywood film after Jai Gangajal in 2016. “"I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer,” Priyanka said in a statement. Priyanka has worked with director Ali Abbas Zafar in Gunday and with Salman in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008).

Ali Abbas Zafar is directing Bharat.