Priyanka's salute to the other SRK

By Sanskriti Media

Priyanka Chopra managed to easily wrangle out of Salman Khan's Bharat and signed on Cowboy Ninja Viking. She had signed on Shonali Amu Bose’s The Sky is Pink as well which is being jointly produced by Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala along with her. She made it a point on Sunday to quickly visit Siddharth Roy Kapoor’s office to have a discussion on The Sky is Pink and beyond.

Meanwhile Siddharth Roy Kapoor – the SRK in Bollywood – has been speaking to Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead role of Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma in Salute, but then not only has SRK not confirmed the film, but the names of the heroines are not being finalised even though Kareena Kapoor's name has cropped up.

“After Aamir dropped out of the film, Priyanka was not spoken to essay the lead opposite SRK due to differences between the two stars. But then with SRK still not ready to decide what film he would do first after the release of his film Zero, there are talks that she would still want to play the role of Sharma’s wife in the film if all goes right. Sharma’s interior decorator wife is called Madhu which is also her mother’s name and PC not only had liked the subject but the name as well,” says a source.

For those who tuned in late, Rakesh Sharma’s son Kapil Sharma is a film director who had directed John Abraham in I, Me Aur Main.