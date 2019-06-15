Priyanka shoots despite injury

By Sanskriti Media

One saw Priyanka Chopra strapped around her knee when she attended the wrap up party of her film tentatively titled The Sky is Pink bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapoor and herself.

The actress had hurt her leg when she was shooting for a song recently for the film.

“PC has been travelling and she returned recently and shot this song which was choreographed by Ceaser Gonsalves. The Pritam composed song, written by Gulzaarsaab is around a marriage and was shot for three days. Priyanka got a niggle when she was shooting for that song, but she still completed shooting for that song without much ado. It was the last schedule of the film and the show had to go on and they had to wrap the shoot as director Shonali Bose also has the entire post production schedule all planned,” says a source.

Interestingly at the wrap up party, Shonali also broke her heel and had to be rescued by her actors.

The film based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles.

Guess someone must have told PC, ‘Go break a leg’ before she performed on that number.