Queen Elizabeth invited Sarah Ferguson to Harry and Meghan's wedding

By Bang

Sarah Ferguson has revealed Queen Elizabeth invited her to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding.

The 59-year-old Duchess of York - who was previously married to the prince's uncle, Prince Andrew - said it was a "wonderful gesture" for the 92-year-old British monarch to include her in the couple's special day at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May.

During an appearance on 'Good Morning Britain' on Wednesday, she said: "I just think that Her Majesty is an incredible lady.

"What an icon to the country, and one of the finest people I've ever met."

"She leads by such example and to include me is a wonderful gesture ... Her Majesty knew me from a little naughty age ten... I can't thank Her Majesty enough for being so steadfast to me."

Sarah admitted she was nervous about tripping over in front of the millions of viewers watching at home and the guests - which included Hollywood couple George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Priyanka Chopra - when she arrived at the chapel.

She recalled: "It was very nerve-wracking and I'm glad I didn't trip over ... I kept thinking of Diana (Harry's mother) in my heart and I thought of my mum and my father ... Jack was standing there and he came towards me with his open arms."

But she was delighted when the crowd cheered her on, she said: "I wanted to cry when the crowd cheered. It was extraordinary and I looked around like, 'Are they doing that for me?'. Then someone shouted 'Fergie'."

The television personality was also grateful to the newlyweds for having her witness their nuptials, and admitted she was very emotional as she kept thinking about Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and how proud she would have been.

She said: "I felt like I was really happy for my friend Diana, who I love, and my mum and dad, and I felt honoured and grateful for Harry and Meghan to invite me... It was very kind of them and I think I can't thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking but I knew I was ready."

Sarah previously revealed she cried tears of happiness when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their vows.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "It was such an honour, just beautiful."

"To see love like that is nothing better. That makes you cry."