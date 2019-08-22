Quentin Tarantino is set to be a dad

By Bang

Quentin Tarantino's wife Daniella Pick is pregnant with the couple's first child, less than a year after the couple tied the knot.

In a statement to People magazine, the couple's representative said: "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby."

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director first met Daniella - in 2009 while promoting his film 'Inglorious Basterds'.

The pair didn't start dating until 2016, though, and then got engaged in June 2017 after having dated for around a year.

Quentin and Daniella married another year later in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in November 2018.

Danielle wore a white dress, white veil with a sweetheart neckline and tiara while Tarantino looked dapper in a black suit. The couple posed in front of a dramatic wall of white flowers.

Meanwhile, Quentin recently praised his wife as the "perfect girl".

He said: "I just got married six months ago ... I have never done that before - and now I know why: I was waiting for the perfect girl."

The 'Kill Bill' filmmaker previously admitted he had no plans to marry because he was too committed to his work.

He said: "When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else.

"It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way.

"I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies."