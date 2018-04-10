Race 3's balance Abu Dhabi schedule cancelled

After his release on bail from the Jodhpur Sessions Court, Salman Khan and the team of Race 3 had a quick meeting at the office of producer Ramesh Taurani at Khar, Mumbai.

Salman and Remo among other team members have been quite worried about how to wrap up the shooting of Race 3.

"The filmmakers understood that in the given circumstance Salman may need to be present for all court hearings in the next few days and cannot skip any hearing as he is on bail. Any sort of absenteeism will prove to be tough for his case. As a result, the next ten per cent of the film which was to be filmed at Abu Dhabi again, will now be shifted to Indian locations which will match the locations at Abu Dhabi to make sure that the film is completed not just on schedule, but without a bother to Salman Khan as well," informs a source close to Salman.

Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza for producer Ramesh Taurani and stars also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in principal roles.