Rafta Rafta was Salman’s idea

By Sanskriti Media

As the film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se hit the screens on Friday, Bobby Deol reveals that it was his Race 3 co-star Salman Khan’s idea that the Rafta Rafta song from the film Kahaani Kismet Ki starring Dharmendra and Rekha be recreated for the new film.

“Salman had suggested that we should get Rekhaji in that song. He also said that we should get Sonakshi as well as Shatrughan Sinhaji to be a part of that song so that we could see all of them in one frame,” says Bobby adding that Salman loves Dharamji’s movies and is very much like his dad in terms of film choices and temperament.

Salman will be seen in YPD Phir Se in the character of Mastana. “It is like Yamla Pagla Deewana Mastana,” says Bobby. “Salman loves my dad and my dad loves him equally. People want to see them together like they saw in Sohailbhai’s film Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya. And they will see it in this film,” says Bobby adding that Mastana will create a new twist in the tale.