Ranbir and Alia find time again

By Sanskriti Media

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have found ways to spend time with each other. While the two were together in New York City when the latter had gone visiting Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor who was admitted to a hospital at the Big Apple, she has united with him again for professional reasons back home in Mumbai.

The actress and her beau have been spotted rehearsing for their film Brahmastra over the past few days. On Thursday night the two wre spotted together again after the rehearsals, but they made sure to keep their distance to stop the paps from getting a good picture.

“Alia and Ranbir are training not just for the action sequences of the film, but also for various dialogues etc as the makers want a quick shoot. Brahmastra is an expensive film and the only way they can curtail the cost is by knowing their sequences well so that the shoot is quick. Alia came out first from the rehearsal where they were with the team of Brahmastra and then Ranbir followed suit. They then moved off to their respective vehicles because they want to the media focus now to be on their work,” says a source.

