Ranbir and Alia have been very helpful: Mouni

By Sanskriti Media

Mouni Roy is basking in the success of her film Gold and is still hoping that it can do far better. “I do not want to react too early. We know only the early trends now. I will be able to comment once the film completes the weekend. As of now I am very elated at how the film’s collections have opened. I am happy with what I have got, but am keeping my fingers crossed and praying for the future,” says the Naagin actress.

Mouni also shot for some secret but sizzling pictures with celebrity shutterbug Vikky Idnani.

“I can act and I can dance. Within a moment I am good with expressions. But when I am told to stand up and give expressions, it takes time. Having said that I shot with Vikky Idnani and he was kind enough to everything last minute and we managed it thanks to him When pictures come out you will know. I cannot talk about it. The pictures will depict ‘vinaash’(destruction). That’s all I can say now,” says the actress who will be seen next in the Karan Johar produced Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

“I was always in awe when I went on the sets because when you see Ranbir and Alia on the screen, they are on fire. Since I am the main villain, I had to be bad during the shoot. But then they have been very supportive and helpful and everything has been falling in place,” says the actress.